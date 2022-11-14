Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.47

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.47 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.55), with a volume of 92100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.56).

Orchard Funding Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The firm has a market cap of £10.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.96.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

