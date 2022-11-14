Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $243,910.19 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,498.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00341812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022686 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00121156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00775727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00613145 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00234993 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,694,517 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

