Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 28,158 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Civista Bancshares comprises 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.92% of Civista Bancshares worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIVB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 41.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 221.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 176.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.34. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,894. The stock has a market cap of $367.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

