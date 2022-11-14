Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,418 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 7.50% of inTEST worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

inTEST Trading Up 0.5 %

In other inTEST news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $38,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,468. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $109.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Profile

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Stories

