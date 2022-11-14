Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257,305 shares during the period. Photronics comprises 2.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of Photronics worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 654.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.