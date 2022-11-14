Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Cooper-Standard worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 65,158 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cooper-Standard

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.