Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 350.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 60.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.53.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

