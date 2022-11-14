Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,619 shares during the period. Rimini Street makes up 1.8% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,344. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 116.89%. The company had revenue of $101.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,834.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $66,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,155 shares in the company, valued at $409,834.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

