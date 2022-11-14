Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,106 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.97% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Down 2.9 %

HBB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend

About Hamilton Beach Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

