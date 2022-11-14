Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 42.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.31. 7,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.72. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.