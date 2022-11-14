Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,676 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.54% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

PTSI traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,556. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $608.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

(Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.