Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 224.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.70. 3,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at $403,620,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 181,387 shares of company stock valued at $16,976,709. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

