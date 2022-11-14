Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 42,725 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,725 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of Landec worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387,400 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 13.1% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251,638 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,871,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 75,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,329,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 518,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $833,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,627,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,227.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Landec Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Landec in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Landec to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Landec stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $259.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Landec Profile

(Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.