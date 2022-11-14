Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Short Interest Update

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 286,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

