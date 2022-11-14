Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,130,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 114.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 65.1% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $86.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

