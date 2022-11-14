PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSE:PED opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

