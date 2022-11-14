Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of PWOD stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.
Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
