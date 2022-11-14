Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

