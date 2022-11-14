Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Head to Head Contrast

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46% Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.81 $45.62 million $0.83 14.46 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.02 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -20.93

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 173.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Runway Growth Finance and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

