Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.50.

PDRDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($281.00) to €265.00 ($265.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($212.00) to €203.00 ($203.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

