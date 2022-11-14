Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $133.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

