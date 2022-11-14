Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $100.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

