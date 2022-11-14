Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,147 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.6 %

Sunrun stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares in the company, valued at $54,664,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $175,413.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,664,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,327 shares of company stock worth $6,234,856 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

