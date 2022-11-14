Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $140.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

