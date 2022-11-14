Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,527,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,101,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,545,800. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

