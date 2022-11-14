Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Makes New $268,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

