Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,300 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 992,675 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $31,014,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

