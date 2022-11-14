Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Broadcom by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $514.28 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.33 and its 200 day moving average is $511.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
