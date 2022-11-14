Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in V.F. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Insider Activity

V.F. Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.