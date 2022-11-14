Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.90. 320,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,946,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

