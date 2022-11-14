PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,351 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 176,457 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 805.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 88,149 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $760,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,242.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,485.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.78. 7,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also

