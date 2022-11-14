PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,710 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,899,000 after buying an additional 12,835,559 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,040,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 499.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 239,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,353,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.00 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05.

