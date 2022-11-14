Phil Urban Purchases 92 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban purchased 92 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £137.08 ($157.84).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, Phil Urban acquired 125 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £138.75 ($159.76).

On Friday, August 19th, Phil Urban purchased 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £137.46 ($158.27).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.25. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a one year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.09). The firm has a market cap of £869.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.31) to GBX 169 ($1.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 213 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 241.40 ($2.78).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

