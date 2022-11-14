Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 3.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.75. 14,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

