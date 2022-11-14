Phillips 66 (PSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $14.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $112.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,554.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

