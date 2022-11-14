Phillips 66 (PSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $14.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

