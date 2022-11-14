Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
PHD stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
