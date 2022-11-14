Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.06.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
