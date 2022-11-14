Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $7.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

