Piper Sandler Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $138.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Cowen raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $6.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,232. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $419.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
