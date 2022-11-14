Piper Sandler Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $138.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Cowen raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $6.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,232. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $419.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

