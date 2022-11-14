Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKBEF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Pipestone Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BKBEF opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

