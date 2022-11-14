Pirate Chain Trading Down 18.9% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $64.83 million and approximately $162,903.49 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00245482 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00088575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00063253 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002906 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,575,985 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

