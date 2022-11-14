PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 901,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,596 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $63,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 25.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,570,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $75.64 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

