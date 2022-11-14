Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 23,917.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 273,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 265,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 711,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,144,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Plug Power

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.