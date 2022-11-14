PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $47.33 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

