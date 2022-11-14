Pocket Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.37 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $46.37 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

