POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.59. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 8,412 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4,523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,961 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,833,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

