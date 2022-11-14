Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 202,293 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 654.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences makes up approximately 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Harmony Biosciences worth $56,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ HRMY traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,361,637.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,780. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.