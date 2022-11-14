Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 196,900 Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) by 1,312.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp were worth $49,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance

FSEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751. The company has a market cap of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.50. First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

First Seacoast Bancorp Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

