Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 3,135,608 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,135,608 shares during the period. Colony Bankcorp makes up approximately 2.2% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 20.47% of Colony Bankcorp worth $62,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth $227,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBAN shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,676. The firm has a market cap of $244.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

