Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Outdoors worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.87. 756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $113.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

