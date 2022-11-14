Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 670,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 263,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 577,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 196,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.62. The stock had a trading volume of 201,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.